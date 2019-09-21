Mathare rally to hold Zetech in WPL thriller

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Mathare United and Zetech Sparks played to a 2-2 draw in an entertaining Kenya Women’s Premier League match at the MYSA headquarters in Komarock, Nairobi on Saturday.

It was a game of two halves as Zetech went to the breather enjoying a comfortable 2-0 lead but Mathare staged an impressive comeback in the second half to equalise and ensure a share of the spoils.

Lydia Akoth opened the scoring for Zetech in the 20th with a low shot and Puren Anyetu doubled the lead at the half hour mark in style - dribbling past two defenders before slotting past the advancing Mathare goalkeeper Mercy Odhiambo.

SECOND HALF

Mathare made a change on resumption bringing in Stacy Adhiambo for Mercy Mwende. They seemed a rejuvenated side and after several attempts on goal, they pulled one back in the 80th minute, Diana Wacera beating Zetech custodian Consolata Wanjiku with a ferocious drive after a goal mouth melee.

Judith Atieno beat the offside trap then dribbled a few yards from the centre circle to beat Wanjiku with a curling shot in stoppage time.

Zetech Sparks captain Puren Anyetu rued concentration lapse in the second half. “We did well in the first half but lost focus in the second half and appeared tired. We need to train harder and consistently in order to get good results in the remaining matches,” Anyetu said.

Mathare coach Mary Odhiambo lauded her players for the effort. “We started badly but we corrected the mistakes in the second half and I am happy the players followed instructions. It has been a very tough season for us but we have a team comprising of young players and our plan is to build the team around them – we shall be a force to reckon with in a few years time,” Odhiambo said.

Mathare will face Spedag while Zetech will be up against Vihiga Queens in Round 24 matches next weekend.

FIXTURES

Sunday

Kisumu AllStarlets v Oserian Ladies (Moi Stadium Kisumu, 1pm)

Kibera Girls Soccer Academy v Kayole Starlets (Stima Club, 10am)

Thika Queens v Gaspo Women (Thika Stadium, 1pm)