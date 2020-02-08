Mathare too good for Zoo at Kasarani

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Mathare United beat Zoo 3-1 in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

Kevin Kimani grabbed a brace for the Slum Boys while James Kinyanjui added the other to render Collins Neto’s goal a mere consolation for Zoo.

Mathare tactician Salim Ali was not pleased with the performance of his boys despite the win.

“We were not good at all today especially in the first half we gifted them a very easy equaliser. In the 19 matches we have played so far this season, we have kept a clean sheet in only three and that is very worrying. The defence has to improve,” he lamented after the match.

He however heaped praises on youngsters James Kinyanjui and Tyson Otieno.

“Kinyanjui is technically gifted and has an eye for goal and that has been key for us this season. Tyson is very talented as well and I am happy he provided an assist today. We have a squad of very young boys and if we can manage to hold onto them then we will dominate the league in the coming seasons,” he added.

Zoo coach Herman Iswekha struggled to find positives from his side.

"Mathare United are a good side and I think they did their homework well. We lost fairly and I think our defence was our major undoing. We made silly mistakes at the back and paid for it," said Iswekha.

"I have inexperienced boys that are featuring in the KPL for the first time and it has taken some time for the squad to gel. We need to up our game and avoid relegation at all costs because they are no easy games in the league.”