Ajax youngster in Turin for Juventus medical

Wednesday July 17 2019

Ajax's Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt reacts after Ajax Amsterdam lost the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam on May 8, 2019. Matthijs de Ligt is closing in on a move to Juventus after Ajax announced on July 13 that the rising star will skip the Dutch champions pre-season training camp due to his expected departure. PHOTO | EMMANUEL DUNAND |

Ajax's Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt reacts after Ajax Amsterdam lost the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam on May 8, 2019. Matthijs de Ligt is closing in on a move to Juventus after Ajax announced on July 13 that the rising star will skip the Dutch champions pre-season training camp due to his expected departure. PHOTO | EMMANUEL DUNAND |  AFP

In Summary

  • De Ligt has been linked with many of Europe's leading clubs after his impressive play for resurgent Ajax and Holland last season
  • De Ligt scored the winner in Turin as Ajax eliminated Juventus in the quarter-finals
ROME

Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt arrived in Turin on Tuesday to complete his transfer to Juventus.

The 19-year-old who led Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals is due to undergo a medical before signing for Juventus for a reported Sh8.7 billion (75 million euros).

"Here he is!" Juventus announced on Twitter, with a video of the Dutch international disembarking from a private jet at Turin airport.

In a separate clip the teenager says: "Hello Bianconeri, this is Matthijs, I'm really happy to be here."

De Ligt has been linked with many of Europe's leading clubs after his impressive play for resurgent Ajax and Holland last season.

He has played 117 games for Ajax in all competitions, scoring 13 goals, including three as the club reached the last four of the Champions League last season, only to lose in the final seconds to Tottenham.

De Ligt scored the winner in Turin as Ajax eliminated Juventus in the quarter-finals.

He has played 17 times for the Netherlands.

