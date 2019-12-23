By AFP

PARIS

Olympic football at Tokyo, an under-23 tournament with each side allowed three overage players, runs from July 22 to August 8, which is also the scheduled date of the start of the French season.

Mbappe is also due to play for France at the Euros which run from June 12 to July 12.

If the 21-year-old Parisian star were to be called up by Olympic coach Sylvian Ripoll, he would take his holiday at the start of the club season.

The striker said he had discussed a possible appearance at the Summer Games with France senior coach Didier Deschamps.

"The coach was adamant that it would never be to the detriment of the Euro," Mbappe said. "I reassured him by telling him that I also wanted to play in the Euro, and he said: 'So it's up to you to deal with the people it concerns'.

