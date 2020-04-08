Mbarak wants Fifa, Amina to resolve FKF polls impasse

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) vice-chairman Twaha Mbarak has appealed to Fifa to directly engage the government in a bid to solve the impasse in the Kenyan football scene.

In an interview with Nation Sport, Mbarak also argues the challenges currently grappling the sport could escalate beyond control if not handled urgently.

"Fifa has been speaking with the Minister(s) of Sport in Ghana, and Zambia. They should do the same here to show seriousness in solving our problems," he explained.

Fifa worked directly with the Ghana government to form a normalisation committee two years ago and just this month, Fifa's head of associations Veron Monsengo-Omba wrote to Zambia's Minister for Sport requesting for dialogue.

"Our CS for Sports (Amina Mohamed) says she is ready to talk to Fifa and is waiting for their communication. The ball is in Fifa's court. They should come forward and engage before the matter gets out of hand."

The state of Kenyan football is at a crossroads after the Sports Disputes Tribunal recently nullified FKF elections and also ruled that the term of the National Executive Committee (NEC) members has come to an end.

Fifa has disagreed with that ruling and reinstated the officials whilst calling for talks with the government in a communication sent to FKF general secretary Barry Otieno.