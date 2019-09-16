By SAMWEL OWINO

More by this Author

The Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Disputes Resolution Tribunal has cleared former Harambee Stars midfielder McDonald Mariga to vie in the Kibra Constituency by-election.

The nomination of the Jubilee's candidate for the November 7 mini poll was invalidated by the electoral agency last Tuesday because his details were missing from the voters roll of 2017.

In the ruling by IEBC's dispute resolution tribunal, Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati on Monday announced that Mariga is eligible to vie for the MP's seat that fell vacant following the death of Ken Okoth in July.

Mr Chebukati said the returning officer, who had blocked the football star, did not take into account the updated register from Starehe Constituency