Wazito’s wait for a second Kenyan Premier League win this season continued on Saturday after a barren draw with Posta Rangers at Narok Stadium.

It was the first assignment for coach Melis Medo who took over from Fred Ambani on Thursday.

Medo rung changes in his line-up, with Kevin Omondi replacing Steven Njunge in goal, while Pistone Mutamba and Safi Mansoor made their debuts.

Posta Rangers coach Sammy Omollo was satisfied with the result having kept a second consecutive clean sheet.

“Every game we are getting stronger, it’s now two games we have not conceded a goal which is very good for us moving forward," said Omollo.

Wazito assistant coach Hamisi Mohamed said they deserved more since they were the better side.

“The boys played with their heart, we did a lot of pressing and I think we should have scored but getting a point away is not a bad result," said Mohamed.

Wazito started strongly taking the game to Posta Rangers and won a freekick at the edge of the box on the fourth minute. However, Bernard Ochieng's effort flew wide.

Joseph Waithera should have opened the scoring at the quarter hour mark but he wasted Wazito’s best chance. Mutamba picked Waithera unmarked inside the box but the youngster shot straight at Rangers goalkeeper Jairus Adira.

Elvis Rupia watched in dismay as his lobbed effort was cleared by Suleiman Osman at the goal line after beating Adira.

Wazito's wastefulness persisted in the second half with Mutamba guilty of missing two glorious chances.

Medo made changes introducing Michael Oduor and Derrick Otanga for Mansoor and Mutamba. Omollo replied by bringing in Danson Kago for Gerson Likono.

Rupia failed to score into an empty net in the 66th minute after a rebound fell kindly for him. Three minutes later, Adira denied Musa Masika from a freekick.