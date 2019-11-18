Melta Kabiria crowned Super 8 Premier League champions
Fans of grassroots football team Melta Kabiria joined their players in a huge chant to celebrate their victory in tournament dubbed ‘Super 8 Premier League’ in Kawangware in Nairobi on Sunday.
Melta Kabiria led 3-0 at half time before signing off the season in style by trouncing NYSA 4-0 at BP grounds in Kawangware to finish the hotly contested league with 61 points, throwing their fans into a frenzy.
The champions were presented with a glittering trophy by Extreme Sports head of operations, Athanus Obala Obango, in a colourful ceremony before thousands of fans who had turned up to watch them.
The match between Githurai All Stars and Rongai All Stars was abandoned in the 78th minute due to crowd trouble, with Githurai leading 1-0. A win will see Githurai finish second in the league, while Technical University of Kenya (TUK) are set to finish third on 59 points.
“We really made our title intentions clear from the start of the league and took every match with the seriousness they deserved as we sought to prove we can do better. I feel happy about this, working as a team has made us achieve this and we dedicate this title to the community, the fans, and technical bench,” said Melta Kabiria captain Wilson Karanja.