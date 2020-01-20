Memorable moments of Dennis Oliech's career

By CECIL ODONGO

More by this Author

Legendary Kenyan international striker Dennis "The Menace" Oliech Sunday announced his retirement from football to bring an end to a stellar career that lasted almost two decades.

Oliech, Kenya's all-time record goal scorer, began his career with boyhood club Mathare United before joining the paid ranks that saw him turn out for Al Arabi in Qatar, French sides Nantes, Auxerre and Ajaccio as well as Dubai Cultural Sports Club in United Arab Emirates.

The 34-year-old came out of a long break from football to join record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia in January last year. Gor was the last club he played for before hanging his boots.

Here, Nation Sport samples the defining moments of the former Harambee Stars captain.

1. 2002-Harambee Stars breakthrough at 2002 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup where he emerged top scorer with five goals.

2. 2003-Scored a crucial goal against Cape Verde that sent Kenya to the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations.

Related Stories Dennis Oliech retires from football

Advertisement

3. 2003-Turned down a trial at Manchester United to join Al Arabi in Qatar.

4. 2004-Named among the world's most wanted young players by The Guardian alongside the likes of Wayne Rooney, Robinho, Robin Van Persie and Wesley Sneijder.

5. 2004-Turned down Sh200 million offer from Qatar to change his citizenship.

6. 2005-Secures a move to Europe where he joins France Ligue 1 side Nantes on a four year deal.

7. 2008-Plays in goal for Harambee Stars during a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe after Arnold Origi gets injured.

8. 2010-Becomes the second Kenyan to play in the lucrative Uefa Champions League after Macdonald Mariga while at Ligue 1 side Auxerre.

9. 2013-Scores a brace against Libya in a friendly to bring his tally for international goals to 34.

10. 2016-Retires from international football.

11. 2019- Joins record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

12. 2019- Scores against Zamalek, just like his brother Steve Okumu (RIP), as Gor beat the Egyptians 4-2 at Kasarani.