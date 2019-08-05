alexa Messi doubtful for Barcelona's season opener - Daily Nation
Messi doubtful for Barcelona's season opener

Monday August 5 2019

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi gestures after shooting a free-kick during their 2019 Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) final match against Valencia on May 25, 2019 at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla. PHOTO | JOSE JORDAN | AFP

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi gestures after shooting a free-kick during their 2019 Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) final match against Valencia on May 25, 2019 at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla. PHOTO | JOSE JORDAN |  AFP

In Summary

  • The Argentina star has already been ruled out of the team's trip to Florida for a one-off friendly against Napoli in Miami on Wednesday

AFP
By AFP
BARCELONA

Barcelona captain Leo Messi is out of action less than two weeks ahead of the opening of La Liga season after injuring his right calf in training on Monday.

The Argentina star has already been ruled out of the team's trip to Florida for a one-off friendly against Napoli in Miami on Wednesday.

"Tests carried out have diagnosed a grade 1 calf strain," the Spanish champions said in a statement, an injury that can require around two weeks of recuperation.

"Messi will remain in Barcelona and will now not travel to the USA for the club's tour. His availability to come back to action will be dictated by his recovery from the injury."

The club open the new La Liga campaign at Athletic Bilbao on August 16.

