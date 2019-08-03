alexa Messi handed three-month international football ban - Daily Nation
Messi handed three-month international football ban

Saturday August 3 2019

Paraguayan referee Mario Diaz de Vivar gestures after showing the red card to Argentina's Lionel Messi and Chile's Gary Medel during their Copa America third-place match at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 6, 2019. PHGOTO | NELSON ALMEIDA |

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been banned from international football for three months after claiming the Copa America was "corrupt".

Barcelona forward Messi, 32, was sent off in Argentina's 2-1 third-place play-off win over Chile and later said the "cup was fixed for Brazil".

He has also been fined $50,000 (£41,121) by Conmebol, the South American Football Confederation.

Messi has seven days to appeal Conmebol's decision to suspend him.

The ban means Messi will miss Argentina's upcoming friendlies against Chile, Mexico and Germany in September and October.

Argentina's qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup begins in March 2020.

Following Argentina's 2-0 semi-final defeat by hosts Brazil, the Argentine Football Association complained about "serious and gross refereeing errors".

In response, Conmebol said accusations questioning the integrity of the Copa America were "unfounded" and "represent a lack of respect".

Messi was shown a red card in the 37th minute against Chile, following a clash with Gary Medel, who was also dismissed.

"We don't have to be part of this corruption," Messi said. "They have showed us a lack of respect throughout this tournament.

"Sadly, the corruption, the referees, they don't allow people to enjoy football, they ruined it a bit."

