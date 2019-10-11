By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga says the team will draw inspiration from 1-1 draw against Uganda last month when they host Mozambique in an international friendly match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday.

The Kashiwa Reysol striker believes the team will get the better of the Mambas if the players to rise up to the occasion and play as a team.

“Just as the fans thronged the stadium last month to support the team, we again call on them to come and watch us play against Mozambique. Their presence always pushes us to go the extra mile. But I believe we have what it takes to perform well and win the match,” said Olunga, who captained Stars for the first time against Uganda.

Zesco United striker Jesse Were is excited in be back to the national team fold.

Were, who was dropped from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad by Frenchman Sebastien Migne, will be out to prove his worth when he gets chance to play.

“I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. It has been long since I featured for the national team and I don’t want to dwell on that but I’m here now and ready to work with my teammates to ensure we perform well. If we pull together as a team, we will register a positive result,” said Were.

The Sunday friendly tie will be the last for the home team after the Libya build up was cancelled ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

MAMBAS JET IN

Kenya, who are drawn in pool G alongside Egypt, Togo and Comoros, will start their their qualifying campaign against the Pharaohs on November 11 away before they welcome Togo at Kasarani on November 19.

The Francis Kimanzi-coached Stars will be against Comoros at home and away between August 31 and September 8, 2020.