Harambee Stars striker out of Ghana Cup of Nations qualifier

Tuesday March 12 2019

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga (left) dribbles past Ethiopia's Antech Tesfaye during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 14, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO |

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga (left) dribbles past Ethiopia's Antech Tesfaye during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 14, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • The star attacker picked a hamstring injury during Kashiwa Reysol's 1-0 win over Albirex Niigata that has since ruled him out for the next three weeks. Olunga scored the winner in the match at the weekend.
  • In his place, Stars coach Sébastien Migné has called up Zesco United forward Jesse Were.
By VINCENT OPIYO
Striker Michael Olunga is out of contention for a place in Harambee Stars’ final squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away to the Black Stars of Ghana.

The 24-year-old, who features for Japan second tier outfit Kashiwa Reysol, picked a hamstring injury during their 1-0 win against Albirex Niigata in a league match on Saturday.

Olunga, who has 17 goals in 34 appearances for Kenya, scored the all-important goal in the match.

In his place, Zesco United hitman, who had been snubbed from the provisional squad, has been summoned by head coach Sebastien Migne.

Jesse was last called up when Kenya played Ghana September last year. He didn't feature in the game but started in the 1-0 friendly win against Malawi two days later albeit for the first 45 minutes before paving way for Pistone Mutamba of Sofapaka.

Were has struggled to find the back of the net in Stars jersey despite enjoying great form in Zambia.

The team reports to camp on Sunday with the foreign-based legion expected to link up with the rest from Tuesday.

Both Kenya and Ghana have already qualified for the continental showpiece that goes down in Egypt in June.

