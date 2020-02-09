Michael Olunga scores in friendly match

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan international Michael Olunga scored a goal as Kashiwa Reysol beat Jef United 1-0 in a friendly match played at the Fukuda Denshi Arena on Sunday.

Olunga opened the scoring in the seventh minute and an own goal by Tsuneki Yonekura four minutes later sealed the win for Kashiwa.

Jef United coach Yoom Jinghwan believes the friendly has exposed what they need to work on before the J2 league season kicks off.

“I think the players were nervous because it was their first real test ahead of the season opener. Defensively and offensively we have to improve. We have two weeks to fine tune our preparations and I believe we will be okay by then,” he told the press after the game.

Kashiwa were promoted to the J1 league after winning the second-tier league and were using this match to test the squad ahead of their first league game of the season against Gamba Osaka on Sunday.

Olunga was rumoured to be on his way out of the club after impressing last season, but he has since re-joined the club in pre-season and looks set to spend another season in Japan.

Elsewhere in Belgium, Johanna Omolo was an unused sub as Cercle Brugge beat Mechelen 3-2 in a Belgian top league match played at the Jan Breydelstadion on Saturday.