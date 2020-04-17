By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

KAMPALA

Zambia national football team coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic is one of several sports personalities and coaches holed up at their residences as they watch the coronavirus situation unfold.

Bar essential services providers, all other workers in various industries across the world are either in a lockdown, remotely working or in restricted movement as the universe battles coronavirus.

The former SC Villa and Uganda Cranes coach would currently be in Cameroon for Africa Nations Championship (Chan) finals in what would be his first major assignment with Chipolopolo.

By now, he would have also led Zambia in two ties of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers. But that did not materialise due to the coronavirus chaos as countries locked their borders while Confederation of African Football (Caf) postponed its competitions in a combined effort to combat the pandemic.

YELLOW CARD

With people now confined in their homes, and not much happening elsewhere, Micho says the situation has brought mankind to its knees and forced him to reflect.

“I believe this Covid-19 is like an invisible yellow card we have got from God and mother nature,” the Serbian, a darling to Ugandans, told Daily Monitor on Thursday.

“In that regard, I would like to say that we need to do some introspection as humanity, what we have done wrong.

“We need to find ways out of this situation to reflect inside ourselves to be much better than we have ever been; to love life and respect the rules that are written anywhere and not allow any more time for what is happening to humanity to come back.”

Micho, who helped end Uganda’s four-decade absence from Afcon finals with the 2017 Gabon appearance, added: “I strongly believe that all of us being in isolation and quarantine we have enough time to think about everything and to bounce back stronger, and be hungry for football.

LIFE FIRST

“I believe that African football will come back strong after this break in terms of club and national team football.

“For the people out of football we need to heal their souls with football. For us within football, we need to find a way and be hungry and bounce back extremely strong to help a humanity recovering from the trauma and torture of Covid-19.”