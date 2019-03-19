Mighty Gor face minnows Kenpoly

By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

Local champions Gor Mahia are likely to field a second string side Wednesday afternoon as they take on lower division side Kenpoly at Kasarani in a SportPesa Shield round of 32 clash.

This will be a catch-up match for the 17-time champions who had a Caf Confederation Cup assignment last weekend, when the other teams engaged each other in the first round of the domestic cup.

K’Ogalo will be looking to avoid a repeat of last year’s calamity which saw them tumble out of the commutation at the quarter-final stage after losing 4-2 to eventual winners Kariobangi Sharks.”

They are, however, likely to be severely fatigued, as this will be the team’s third match in nine days. “We have a lot in our hands and it is taking a toll on the players but this is the time for them to show their character.

The local league and the Caf Confederation Cup are important for us, but it will also be good to have this one under our belt.

Such matches give an opportunity for the fringe players to showcase their talent so we are all looking forward for the game. We shall tweak the squad a little bit but we’ll still have a strong line-up,” Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay said.

Should they win on Wednesday, K’Ogalo will join former holders AFC Leopards who beat Kitale-based side Transfoc FC 4-0 at their Bukhungu Stadium base on Saturday to progress to the tournament’s round of 16.