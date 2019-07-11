Gor dominate Harambee Stars squad for CHAN qualifier

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has named a provisional squad for the upcoming Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) qualifier against Tanzania.

Record Kenyan Premier League champions (KPL) Gor Mahia dominate the squad with five players. Defender Philemon Otieno, who featured twice against Algeria and Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations, leads the K'Ogalo contingent that also has Joash Onyango, Samuel Onyango, Kenneth Muguna and Nicholas Kipkirui.

Ulinzi Stars custodian James Saruni is the surprise inclusion alongside Kariobangi Sharks' youngster Sydney Lokale who has taken up the place of Allan Wanga who recently announced his retirement from international football.

Conspicuously missing is the Bandari pair of Faruk Shikalo and Hassan Abdallah who are on the radar of Yanga (Tanzania) and Maritzburg United (South Africa) respectively. CHAN is exclusively meant for players who ply their trade in their respective local leagues.

The team reports to camp on July 19 ahead of the first leg set for July 28 in Dar es Salaam. The return leg will be played at Kasarani on August 4.

The aggregate winner of the two-leg qualifier will meet either Ethiopia or Djibouti in the second and final qualifying round, to be played on a date set to be announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Kenya has never qualified for CHAN and was stripped of the hosting rights of the last edition due to lack of quality stadia.

Squad

Goalkeepers

John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars)

Defenders

Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Yusuf Mainge (AFC Leopards), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Mike Kibwage (KCB), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United)

Midfielders

Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Paul Were (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards)

Forwards