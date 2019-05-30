Shock as Migne drops Allan Wanga from Stars squad for Afcon
Thursday May 30 2019
Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has dropped the leading top scorer in the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League season Allan Wanga from his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.
The widely travelled Wanga was a shock exclusion from the 27-man squad that leaves for France on Friday where the team is expected to camp for 19 days before the Cup of Nations showdown in Egypt. Stars start their campaign on June 23 against Algeria in Group C - which also has Senegal and Tanzania.
The others who have been dropped from the team are AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvonne Isuza and Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Brian Bwire.
More to follow...