Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has dropped the leading top scorer in the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League season Allan Wanga from his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The widely travelled Wanga was a shock exclusion from the 27-man squad that leaves for France on Friday where the team is expected to camp for 19 days before the Cup of Nations showdown in Egypt. Stars start their campaign on June 23 against Algeria in Group C - which also has Senegal and Tanzania.