Migne explains why he dropped striker Jesse Were

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has revealed the reason he dropped Zesco United striker Jesse Jackson Were for the team's 1-0 loss to Black Stars of Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final group “F” game on Saturday in Accra.

The Frenchman named three strikers- Allan Wanga, Masud Juma and Pistone Mutamba in his 22-man squad that left for the West African nation.

The development led to a public outcry with many feeling Mutamba would've come second fiddle to Jesse, who was called in to replace the injured Michael Olunga.

Despite exhibiting the form of his life in the Zambian league, where he has finished runners up top scorer in two consecutive seasons aside from helping Zesco make strides in continental football, Migne is yet to be convinced by the striker’s conversion rate in national team colours.

“Some of you can speak of Jesse Were I don’t know maybe you’ve some interest with him, but how many goals has he scored with the national team?” posed Migne, while responding to Nation Sport’s inquiry on why he dropped the 27-year-old.

“Never even one goal in 26 call ups, that’s the beginning of my answer. At the highest level, it’s not a matter of just having a good guy with discipline in the team, but because you have to be efficient if you want to compete at this level.

“I am here to make some choices that I think are good. We are one staff and we decide our options, it’s not easy but if I was to pick Jesse, you would’ve asked me for Masud, tomorrow if I select someone else, you will still ask for another player, its football life,” insisted the former Congo Brazzaville tactician.

“But maybe he can show me every time, he has the answer if he is ready to compete with me, he will be in the squad. For sure I’ve no problem with Jesse, he is a nice guy with good behaviour but it’s a question of flavour, in my opinion,” Migne concluded.

The former Mathare United and Tusker man last featured for Migne in the 1-0 win over Malawi in a friendly match on September 11 last year at Kasarani stadium.