By CELLESTINE OLILO

When I and other right thinking Kenyans say that Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne must perform very well in Egypt or just resign while there, it is not Schadenfreude. Or lack of patriotism.

It is a cold, home truth that must be told.

He has been at the helm of the national team for only 14 months, but already he has worn criticism from pundits, former players, journalists and other people who should know, regarding his squad selection.

Most notable moments of poor judgement was when he called Jesse Were up for the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against Ghana, then dispatched him back to Zambia after a few days.

He responded to widespread criticism by completely excluding Were from the next Harambee Stars squad despite the fact that the former Tusker assassin had emerged top scorer in the Zambian top flight league, and the club’s top scorer at his Zeco United base.

According to the French coach, Were was old and haggard; unfit for national team duty.

In his place he called up Masoud Juma, a second rate striker who has not played any game since mid last year. And John Avire, the talented but raw striker from Sofapaka who is yet to be tested in any meaningful national team assignment.

Equally baffling, was when he included two goalkeepers from one team in the shapes of John Oyiemba and Brian Bwire, at a time when their club, Kariobangi Sharks, was going through a rough patch in the local league and had gone 12 matches without any victory.

But the mother of all heartbreaks, one that hurt local football enthusiasts, was when Allan Wanga, then KPL top scorer with 18 goals, experienced striker at the peak of his career and on top of his form, complete with impeccable media rapport and admirable leadership qualities, was omitted from the final travelling squad to Egypt.

These are just some of the many instances when Migne’s decisions have been dubious, and while a legitimate argument can be made that it his job to form the squad, he must now shoulder the burden of failure, should it happen in Egypt.

The current Harambee Stars Afcon venture has cost the taxpayer Sh250 million, money which could be put into worthy alternative use.

Passage to second round

So one hopes that those close to Migne have told him that with the kind of support he has been given, and with the level of arrogance he has treated divergent opinion regarding his squad selection, the least that is to be expected at the end of it all is passage to the tournament’s second round.

The Bible says that to whom much is given, much is expected.

I pray everyday that Migne makes fools out of all his critics by delivering exemplary results.

May the players he has selected prove us all wrong. Because if Kenya ends up performing dismally in Cairo, no excuse of explanation will be good enough.

Knowledgeable Kenyans will be watching, with the advantage of replays. And they won’t be looking forward to shoddy, disjointed performances.