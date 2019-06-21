Migne hopes tactical discipline will hold for Stars

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Sebastien Migne will have to - in addition to Michael Olunga’s finishing prowess, Victor Wanyama’s expertise in the middle of the park, Ayub Timbe’s trickery down the flanks and Patrick Matasi acrobatic saves - have to be at the top of his game for team Kenya to stand a chance of making a positive impact at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Already, the 46-year-old Frenchman has had an impressive impact since his appointment as Harambee Stars head coach in March 2018.

Sixteen months later and despite consistent challenges in his line of duty, and especially in regard to delays in receiving his monthly salary, the former Democratic Republic of Congo coach seems to have exceeded his employer’s expectations and led Stars to qualification for this tournament.

Emerged favourite

“I am impressed with the work he has done during this short time and especially how he managed to bring tactical discipline to the team’s style of play,” says Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa.

Migne emerged favourite for the Stars job from a short-list which included fellow Frenchman Alain Giresse and Dutchman Ruud Krool.

He would land in Nairobi three days after handing in his resignation as coach of the Republic of Congo, citing poor working conditions.

“I would have liked to stay longer (in Brazzaville) in the quest to reach the 2019 African Cup of Nations, but it is unfortunately impossible,” he explained at the time.

Thankfully for the man and “Team Kenya,” the dream to lead a team to the continental show-piece would ultimately come true, after masterminding a couple of victories over Ghana and Ethiopia in the qualification matches.

In between these results, Migne’s tactics stood out.

He nullified Ghana and Egypt at home and away, save for an error from Matasi in Accra which led to his team letting in a soft goal.

He also managed to convincingly beat these two teams in Nairobi to accumulate crucial six points.

The coach’s strongest point seems to be in defence. Kenya has conceded only one goal in the four competitive matches he has been in charge.

Migne who learnt his trade while working as an assistant to the great Claude Le Roy has also infused discipline into the squad, ensuring his players and technical staff arrive on time for their duties, and while there ensuring they follow his strict guidelines including how they train and what they eat to the later.

Relatively inexperienced

He was criticised by a section of fans for his team selection, and especially after opting to drop the experienced Jesse Were, Allan Wanga, David “Cheche” Ochieng and Anthony Akumu from his travelling party while picking the relatively inexperienced Ovella Ochieng, John Avire, Masoud Juma and Jeff Oyemba.