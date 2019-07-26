Migne names Harambee Stars squad for Chan duty

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

Sofapaka midfielder Dennis Odhiambo will captain Harambee Stars on Sunday when they face Tanzania away in the first leg of their African Nations Championships (Chan) qualifier.

After missing out in the team that performed duty for the national team in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), midfielder Clifton Miheso finally made it to the 22-man squad that coach Sebastien Migne named on Friday.

Mathare United defender Johnstone Omurwa, who was called up to the national team midweek, also made it to the final list together with Kenya Under-20 winger Musa Masika.

Masika, who plies his trade at Wazito, will be looking to make his senior debut in the encounter.

In the championship, Migne will miss almost half of the team that featured at Afcon because only local-based players are allowed to take part.

The return leg will be held in Nairobi on August 4.

Squad

Goalkeepers: James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars) and John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Mike Kibwage (KCB) and Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia)

Midfielders: Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars), Musa Masika (Wazito), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Cliffton Miheso (Kenya Police) and Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks)