Who's saying what as Migne names final Afcon squad

By JAPHETH MUTINDA

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne on Tuesday morning named his final 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off on June 22 in Cairo.

With Zesco United midfielder Anthony Akumu, uncapped winger Christopher Mbamba and winger Clifton Miheso dropped from the final squad. Maritzburg United defender Brian mandela had already been ruled out of the Cup of Nations after picking an injury in training on Monday.

Nation Sportsamples some of the reactions from Kenyans after the final squad was announced.

"There is so much investment in this Harambee Stars..if they fail..we need explanation..." - Aleckie Ronald on Twitter.

"DO NOT disappoint, coach Sebastian Migné, he believed in your ability, against the public outcry; all the best #HarambeeStars!" Francis Ngira, a sports videographer, said on Facebook.

"Schadenfreude against one's country of origin is never a good thing, so I'll make this quick. I hope those close to Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne have told him that Kenyans have not spent Sh250 million so that the team offers itself as whipping boys at #AFCON2019." - Editor, My Network Magazine, tweeted.

"What pains me is you people ferried Mbamba to France at the expense of our deserving local lads when you all knew he was injured." - Sports writer Zachary Oguda - author of Away from Victory a book on Kenyan football said on Twitter.

"Christopher Mbamba, Anthony Akumu, Clifton Miheso and Brian Mandela dropped from Kenya squad heading to #Afcon2019 squad. But forwards Ovella Ochieng and Masoud Juma have - against all odds - made the cut in Kenya's #Afcon2019 squad. Alongside rookie defender Bernard Ochieng. Let's just say coach Migne HAS to get it right at the tournament. Else..." - Nation Sport reporter David Kwalimwa on twitter.

Harambee Stars play Democratic Republic of Congo in their last build up match in Madrid on Saturday before heading to Cairo on June 19 for the Cup of Nations. Stars play Algeria in their opening Group C match on June 23 before tackling neighbours Tanzania four days later.