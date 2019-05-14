Who's saying what as Migne names provisional Stars squad

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Harambee Stars head coach on Tuesday stuck to most of his guns that did duty for him in the qualifying process as the Frenchman named the provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Harambee Stars will head to France and camp for three weeks, compete in two friendlies against Madagascar and Gambia in readiness for the Cup of Nations where they are in Pool C alongside Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania. The tourney runs from June 21-July 19 in Egypt.

Nation Sport takes a look at the reactions to his squad:

"Why do we have 2 goalkeepers from one team in that Harambee Stars provisional squad for AFCON and CHAN? Has this ever happened anywhere?" - local football fan Mwawana Muema on Twitter.

"No surprises for me in that Harambee Stars Afcon provisional squad. As usual 70% those who deserve it, 30% project... I won't mention names!! #harambeestars #AFCON2019" - Luke OJ on Twitter.

"All the best to the players selected to represent Kenya. I believe in Migne and I believe the team will perform well." - Kalvin Kepha also on Twitter.

"(Two) 2 of the 3 (three) goalkeepers have never played for Harambee Stars, I might be wrong though. Maybe Migne should have included an experienced head like Oluoch?" - Ombogo on Twitter.

"Nothing wrong with the team, the players called upon are good. So if your favourite player is not in the squad keep calm and wish Harambee Stars best of luck." Werah, a local football enthusiast, tweeted after the squad was named.

Zambia-based forward Jesse Were was not included in the squad despite a rich vein of scoring form, and Jefferson Edward seemed to agree with that decision by the French coach. He said on Twitter: "I would drop Jesse Were any day. He's never done anything for the team. He's too slow for a striker."

Another fan using the Twitter handle @benareh was however critical of the selected players, stating: "Of course Kariobangi Sharks had to make the headlines again in the Harambee Stars squad with their two goalkeepers earning call ups and their former striker Masoud who apparently plays in Libya also being called up."

"I still don't get it how Kenyans don't rate Jesse Jackson Were. He is a lethal striker and top scorer in Zambia yet always snubbed by Harambee Stars." - DJ Charlie wrote.

"I have looked at the provisional 30-man squad named by Harambee Stars coach Migne and this is me waiting for Kenyans to demand regional inclusivity," Tweeted Vincent Achuka.

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St. Georges, Ethiopia), Faruk Shikhalo (Bandari FC, Kenya), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders: Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia-Kenya), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC-Zambia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia-Kenya), Abud Omar (Sepsi Sfântu-Romania), David Owino (Zesco United-Zambia), Bernard Ochieng (Vihiga United-Kenya), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg United-South Africa), Erick Ouma (Vasalund IF-Sweden), Joseph Okumu

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs-England), Anthony Akumu (Zesco United-Zambia), Eric Johanna (IF Bromma-Sweden), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas-Spain), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia-Kenya), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka FC-Kenya), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge-Belgium), Christopher Mbamba (Oskarshamns AIK-Sweden), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Clifton Miheso (Portugal)