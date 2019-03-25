By VINCENT OPIYO

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has attributed their 1-0 loss away to Ghana in the final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group “F” game on Saturday at Accra Sports stadium to poor planning.

The 22-man squad departed Nairobi for Accra via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia at 5am on March 21, and had to wait for a few hours before boarding another four-hour flight to Accra.

They arrived in the West African nation at around 3pm, a day before the match on Saturday and jetted back on Monday morning.

“We missed a little things from getting a good result but it was foreseen at the beginning of the week with different upsets.

“I don’t know if we were able to compete well because lack of small details is what can cost you at high level for example when you fail to travel well.

“I cannot understand why we can’t be booked on a national company like Kenya Airways direct to Accra. I have some problems understanding why we must take Ethiopian airline in the night a day before the game, maybe this happens only in Kenya,” he wondered.

“To realise a good Afcon, we need support from the government for proper organisation. If we travel two days to the start of Afcon during the night, it will be difficult,” emphasised Migne, whilst attributing the lone goal conceded late on to jet lag.

“Maybe it was more difficult for Matasi on Saturday because we travelled during the night, a day before the match. You know he is a tall guy and it’s not the best way to travel in such a manner,” noted the 46-year-old Frenchman.

A non-stop duration for flights from Nairobi direct to Accra take five-and-a-half hours.

It takes more than eight hours when connecting through Addis Ababa.

Kenya last boarded a chartered flight to Praia, Cape Verde in November 2015, but it had to make several stopovers before landing an hour to the 2018 World Cup qualifier game against Cape Verde, who had lost 1-0 in Nairobi in the first leg.