Migne rallies fans as Tanzania arrive for Chan clash

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has called upon fans to fill the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani when the team takes on Tanzania in their second leg Chan qualifier on Sunday.

The team played out a barren draw in the first leg last weekend and coach Migne is optimistic his charges will do better at home.

“We have improved a lot and we expect to win at home. The ticket price has been slashed to Sh100 and I expect a full stadium on Sunday. It is always good to have home fans on your side. We want to be very compact at the back to avoid conceding and clinical offensively, at least score a goal or two," he said after a training session at the Utalii grounds on Friday.

Midfielder Whyvonne Isuza also echoed the coach’s words, urging fans to turn out in large numbers for the game that is set to kick off at 4pm.

“In the away game, they (Tanzania) had fans on their side that really supported them and it would be good to have the same at Kasarani. It is always very important to have the backing of the 12th man as it makes a huge difference," he said.

Tanzania, meanwhile jetted in to the country on Friday evening and coach Ndairagije Etienne says they are here to rectify the mistakes they did in the first leg.

“We did some mistakes in the first leg and we are here to rectify. We have worked hard and I’m optimistic we will beat Kenya on Sunday.”

Striker John Bocco echoed his sentiments: “The morale in the team is high and we are in Kenya to win and advance to the next stage. We did not score at home but that does not mean we will not score on Sunday. We will battle until the final whistle and I am hoping we proceed to the next stage.”

Tickets will be sold on match day at Kenya Cinema, Ngomongo Police Station, opposite Safari Park Hotel and at the stadium outside Gate 12. The winner will face Sudan in the final qualifying round.