Mixed reaction as WPL reverts to zonal format

By TERESA CALLEB

After playing in a unified league for two seasons, the Kenya Women's Premier League (KWPL) has been split back into two zones, namely Zone A and B yet again.

This is following a decision reached by the clubs representatives, who attended a meeting to deliberate on the issue on February 25, at the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) headquarters in Nairobi.

Initially, the 16-team league was set to kick off on February 22, but it was postponed to pave way for a meeting that has left the club managers with mixed reactions.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Makolanders Assistant Coach, Mike Okanga, said that he is in support of the latest move to divide the league into two zones, since it will curb the looming financial crisis that has led to the exit of a number of clubs from the top flight league.

Cost reduction

“As we have observed in the past seasons, the KWPL has had so many walkovers due to lack of funds. Some teams have been forced to drop out of the league as a result and I believe reinstating the league back in Zones will be manageable to the teams.

Firstly it will reduce costs, encourage healthy competition whereby no team will garner points just because teams are failing to honour matches, as well as enable the league to be marketable after slowly building a brand,” Okanga said.

On the contrary, Vihiga Queens CEO and Secretary General, Michael Senelwa, has termed the change as retrogressive and a step back for the women’s game.

According to Senelwa, the teams will be affected in terms of retaining and attracting sponsorship, since corporates and potential sponsors are keen on nationwide visibility that will be lacking in as much as funding is a considerable factor in the decision.

Sponsors

“I feel that the move is retrogressive and will have implications on the league in terms of its ability to attract sponsorship. The women’s game has made so many strides forward and to me this is like going back to where we were several years ago.

In our case, for three seasons we played in the league without sponsorship, but the County government finally agreed to come on board because one of the things we assured them, was the fact that we will play in a unified league and enjoy nationwide competition and coverage.

I know funding has been a challenge for most of the teams, but zoning might further affect the ones that already have funding if the sponsors decide to cut down funding or even withdraw after a while.

Additionally, one zone is likely to be stronger than the other and the effects will also reflect in the National team,” he stated.