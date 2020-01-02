By CECIL ODONGO

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has warned Wazito that financial bragging won't count for anything when the two teams clash for the first time in this season's Kenyan Premier League on Saturday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Wazito, who boast of heavy financial muscle and are owned by Spanish tycoon Ricardo Badoer, have had a poor run in the league and will be aiming to upset champions K'Ogalo, who have been hit with financial problems since the exit of gaming firm sponsor SportPesa last year.

Polack, who arrived back in the country on Monday from a one-week holiday in his native England, insists that his charges will be going for a win to consolidate their lead at the top of the table.

"It is no secret that teams raise the bar whenever they play Gor Mahia and Wazito will be doing the same. I know they are money giants, but that won't count because our aim is to collect all the three points," said Polack.

He added that he has all his players at his disposal since there are no injuries or any who has gone on strike as was the case a couple of times last year.

"We are having financial issues, but I have been informed good things are in the offing. We are focusing on this match because a win will help us widen the gap at the top of the table," he added.

Commenting on the departure of foreign strikers Francis Afriye and Yikpe Gnamien, the Briton said that it was a big loss to the club, but insists the team is much bigger than the two individuals.

Yikpe, an Ivorian, was signed by Tanzanian giants Yanga SC, while Afriye left for his home country Ghana. The duo left due to non payment of salaries for the past four months without the consent from the club.

"They played very integral parts in our squad and it is sad they left. However, the club is bigger than individuals and the available players will fight for success of the club," he said.