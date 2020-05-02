alexa Montpellier midfielder recovering from coronavirus - Daily Nation
Montpellier midfielder recovering from coronavirus

Saturday May 2 2020

In this file photo taken on February 29, 2020 Montpellier's French defender Junior Sambia (left) vies with Strasbourg's French midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde during their French L1 match at the Mosson stadium in Montpellier, southern France. The midfielder of Montpellier Junior Sambia, the first Ligue 1 player officially contaminated with novel coronavirus, is on the road to recovery and is about to leave the hospital, said the football club on May 1, 2020. PHOTO | PASCAL GUYOT |

  • The 23-year-old French player was last week admitted to a Montpellier hospital, where he was diagnosed with coronavirus and provisionally put into an artificial coma.
AFP
By AFP
MONTPELLIER, FRANCE

Montpellier midfielder Junior Sambia, the first Ligue 1 player to be struck down with the coronavirus, is on the road to recovery and is preparing to leave hospital, the club said Saturday.

"All really happy that you're doing better. We hope to see you very soon on the pitch," the club tweeted.

The 23-year-old French player was last week admitted to a Montpellier hospital, where he was diagnosed with coronavirus and provisionally put into an artificial coma.

While Sambia was the first Ligue 1 player affected by COVID-19, South Korean Hyun-jun Suk, who plays for Troyes in the second division, was the first professional player in France officially diagnosed with the virus.

The pandemic has stopped French football, with 10 rounds of matches of the season left.

