Morocco ace to join Chelsea for Sh4.3 billion

By AFP

THE HAGUE

Hakim Ziyech will join Chelsea from Ajax this summer in a Sh4.3 billion (40 million-euro, $43.4 million) deal, the Dutch champions confirmed Thursday.

"Ajax and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Hakim Ziyech. The player will join the Premier League club on July 1st 2020 and will finish the season in Amsterdam," the Eredivisie outfit said in a statement.

"The clubs have agreed a deal of EUR40 million euros. This sum could potentially increase to a maximum of EUR44 million, with variable factors."