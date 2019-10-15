Motema Pembe? Gor coach knows little of DRC giants

By CECIL ODONGO

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has disclosed that he doesn’t know anything about their Caf Confederation Cup play-offs opponents DC Motema Pembe from DR Congo.

Polack, however was quick to add that Gor will be ready to face the team in the first leg match to play in Nairobi in two weeks’ time.

“I will be forced to watch their video clips in order to know how to tackle them in the upcoming match. I can’t say we will beat or lose to them till I am well conversant with their style of play though I have a lot of confidence in my players,” the English coach told Nation Sport.

Polack on Monday took charge of Gor Mahia’s training session at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi a few hours after jetting back from one week holiday in Finland.

The 18-time Kenyan Premier League champions will play Kariobangi Sharks in a league match this weekend, before hosting DC Motema Pembe on October 27.

UNPAID SALARIES

“As at now my aim is to win the match against Kariobangi Sharks and staying on top of the table. The players were very happy with my return as I had told them to ignore the rumours that I had abandoned them. I am back and will strive to offer the best,” added Polack.

He revealed that he plans to build the team around Ivorian striker Yikpe Gnamian, who has fully recovered from injury, while noting that he has been in constant communication with the injured left back Philemon Otieno.

“I have seen how Yikpe has trained and I am convinced that he can score many goals for us. He is our lead striker and just needs proper servicing.

“I have also talked to Otieno this morning and I am glad he is recovering well,” he added.

K’Ogalo players and the technical bench have not been paid salaries for the past two months.