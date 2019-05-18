By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

Kariobangi Sharks lost for the third consecutive time after a 3-2 defeat at the hands of KCB at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in one of four SportPesa Premier League matches on Saturday.

Mount Kenya United were effectively relegated from the league after succumbing to a 3-1 loss to Sony Sugar at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos. A second match at the same venue saw Kakamega Homeboyz settle for a barren draw with Posta Rangers, as Nzoia Sugar and Sofapaka drew 1-1 at Bungoma’s Sudi Stadium.

Sharks had goalkeeper John Oyiemba, who is one of the two custodians from the club who has been named in the Harambee Stars provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, in goal for the match.

The other is Brain Bwire, who was dropped to the reserves bench on the day by coach William Muluya following Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to Sony Sugar in another league match.

The match also saw midfielder Harrison Mwendwa get a starting berth for the first time since January when he got injured in a league match against Mathare United.

Last season's league top scorer Eric Kapaito, who started from the bench against Sony Sugar on Wednesday, returned to the starting line-up.

It was an entertaining affair, with KCB matching the Shark attack with numerous, fearless runs that were often times orchestrated by former AFC Leopards forward Ezekiel Odera.

Odera opened the scoring in the 10th minute, successfully converting a penalty awarded after Sharks’ Boniface Onyango came down hard with a two-foot challenge on Kennedy Owino in full view of the referee.

This goal gave the bankers the much needed confidence, and the fiercely protected the lead until the 53rd minute when Sharks got a penalty of their own after Kapaito was fouled inside the box.

Duke Abuya converted the spot kick to restore parity in the match.

This stalemate however lasted only eight minutes as KCB went ahead again through Chrispinus Onyango, who had been brought on as a second half replacement for Odera.

On fire Onyango recorded his a brace in the 65th minute, giving the bankers their third goal.

Sharks, the SportPesa Shield holders, halved the deficit in the 88th minute when George Abege, who had come on for Vincent Wasambo, shook the net with an emphatic finish.

The result left Sharks with just one win in 14 matches, as they sunk to 11th place on the log with 38 points.

KCB moved to eighth place on 40 points.

RESULTS

Kariobangi Sharks 2-3 KCB

Mount Kenya United 1-3 Sony Sugar

Nzoia Sugar FC 1-1 Sofapaka