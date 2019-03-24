Mugalia inspires Shabana past Kangemi All Stars

By BENSON AYIENDA

More by this Author

Former international Bob Mugalia scored two goals as Shabana edged Kangemi All Stars 3-1 in a National Super League match that was staged at Gusii stadium on Sunday.

The Congolese-turned Kenyan netted the first goal in the 39 minute, before Dennis Onyancha scored the second seven minutes later.

Eight minutes after half time, Mugalia scored his second goal and the last for Shabana in game that was attended by thousands of home fans.

The only goal for the visitors was scored by Ivan Wava in the 68 minute.

Kangemi’s head coach James Nandwa raised concerns over what he termed as poor officiating after the match.

“Although we lost our scoring opportunities in second half, the referee cost us in this match as he was biased in his decisions," he said.

However, Nandwa hinted that the club's focus is to move away from the relegation zone. The club is currently sitting at position 18.

“I can’t say that we are among the clubs that are competing to claim the title this season, if we will be lucky and remain in the league, we will reorganise ourselves and push for promotion next season," he said.

On his part, Shabana coach Gilbert Selebwa commended his players saying they had displayed quality football.

“To be very honest, we have played very good football today despite a few mistakes which are normal in any match," he said.

Selebwa revealed that he is targeting a playoff spot and subsequently promotion to the SportPesa Premier League.