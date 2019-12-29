Muguna secures point for Gor Mahia

By CECIL ODONGO

Kenneth Muguna scored late to deny Posta Rangers a invaluable win over Gor Mahia in a Kenyan Premier League match at Narok Stadium on Sunday.

Joseph Mbugi had given the mailmen the lead in the 56th minute through a penalty but Muguna struck from the spot with only five minutes left to secure a point for the champions.

Both teams had battled to a scoreless draw in the first half but it was Gor who had the first real chance in 25th minute after Boniface Omondi was fouled by Gerson Likono at the edge of the box.

Muguna took the resultant freekick but it was blocked by a Rangers defender and cleared. Gor captain Muguna blasted wide another freekick at the half hour mark when Elvis Osok brought down Samuel Onyango.

Posta Rangers goalkeeper Jairus Adira came to the rescue of his side in the latter stages of the first half, coming off his line to gather a cross with Lawrence Juma lurking inside the box.

Geoffrey Ochieng's handball in the box saw Gor concede a penalty that was expertly converted by Mbugi to hand the hosts the lead.

Gor made two substitutions resting Omondi and Bernard Ondiek for Dennis Oalo and Lloyd Khavuchi, a youth team graduate.

Posta Rangers, on the other hand, withdrew William Odero for Charles Odette in the 71st minute to add steel to their defence.

But Muguna atoned for his earlier misses with a well-taken penalty after a Rangers defender handled in his box.