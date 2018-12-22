Muguna starts as Gor name squad for Lobi Stars showdown

By VINCENT OPIYO

Gor Mahia have made on change to the team that started their first leg match, first round match against Nigeria's Lobi Stars in the Caf Champions League.

Kenyan international midfielder Kenneth Muguna, who came in as a substitute in the first leg meeting, replaces suspended Ernest Wendo in central midfield as head coach Hassan Oktay seeks to steer his charges to the group stages of this restructured premier Africa club competition set for 5pm in Enugu State, Nigeria.

Skipper Haron Shakava will marshal the back line with Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge, who scored the opening goal in Gor's 3-1 win in Nairobi last weekend, leading the attack. Two-goal hero Samuel Onyango will also start in the right flank.

LINEUP:

29. Boniface Oluoch, 26. Philemon Otieno, 6. Shafik Batambuze, 12. Joash Onyango, 18. Haron Shakava, 30. Humphrey Mieno, 8. Francis Kahata, 21. Kenneth Muguna, 3. Samuel Onyango, 23. Francis Mustafa, 9. Jacques Tuyisenge

Subs: 1. Fredrick Odhiambo, 5. Pascal Ogweno, 4. Wellington Ochieng, 11. Boniface Omondi, 25. George Odhiambo, 10. Cercidy Okeyo, 22. Erisa Ssekisambu

