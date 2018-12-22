 Muguna starts as Gor name squad for Lobi Stars showdown - Daily Nation
Muguna starts as Gor name squad for Lobi Stars showdown

Saturday December 22 2018

Gor Mahia's Samuel Onyango's celebrates his goal against Lobi Stars of Nigeria with teammates during their Caf Champions League first round first leg match on December 16, 2018 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

In Summary

  • Skipper Haron Shakava will marshal the back line.
By VINCENT OPIYO
Gor Mahia have made on change to the team that started their first leg match, first round match against Nigeria's Lobi Stars in the Caf Champions League.

Kenyan international midfielder Kenneth Muguna, who came in as a substitute in the first leg meeting, replaces suspended Ernest Wendo in central midfield as head coach Hassan Oktay seeks to steer his charges to the group stages of this restructured premier Africa club competition set for 5pm in Enugu State, Nigeria.

Skipper Haron Shakava will marshal the back line with Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge, who scored the opening goal in Gor's 3-1 win in Nairobi last weekend, leading the attack. Two-goal hero Samuel Onyango will also start in the right flank.

LINEUP:

29. Boniface Oluoch, 26. Philemon Otieno, 6. Shafik Batambuze, 12. Joash Onyango, 18. Haron Shakava, 30. Humphrey Mieno, 8. Francis Kahata, 21. Kenneth Muguna, 3. Samuel Onyango, 23. Francis Mustafa, 9. Jacques Tuyisenge

Subs: 1. Fredrick Odhiambo, 5. Pascal Ogweno, 4. Wellington Ochieng, 11. Boniface Omondi, 25. George Odhiambo, 10. Cercidy Okeyo, 22. Erisa Ssekisambu

