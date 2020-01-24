By JEFF KINYANJUI

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) resumes this weekend after a two-week break with eight matches lined up across the country.

Gor Mahia host Bandari in what is the highlight of Round 19 matches and K’Ogalo coach Steven Polack is optimistic of bagging maximum points.

“I am happy with the preparations we had this week. For the first time in a long while we had a positive week without interruptions and I am impressed with the level of focus and the work we have put in. It is not going to be an easy match but I am confident the players will deliver the three points,” Polack told Nation Sport.

The Englishman could hand starts to a number of new signings that include Ugandan forward Juma Balinya who joined the club from Yanga and youngster Nicholas Omondi who was signed from second-tier side Kibera Black Stars

Bandari warmed up to the game with a 7-0 demolition of lower-tier side Omax in a midweek friendly match and had a session with former Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba on Thursday. Stand-in coach Twahir Muhiddin believes his charges can overturn the 2-0 first leg loss.

“They have lost a number of key players and I don’t think they are as strong as they were when they beat us in Mombasa. We have prepared very well and I have seen good improvement in the team. I am confident we can win the match if we get our tactics right,” he said.

In other select round 19 matches, Kisumu All Stars hosts AFC Leopards in Kisumu, struggling Wazito will be at Machakos to take on Posta Rangers while Tusker and Ulinzi Stars will battle at Ruaraka in what is the only match to be played on Sunday.

FIXTURES (all matches at 3pm EAT unless stated)

Saturday

Chemelil Sugar v Sofapaka – Muhoroni

Gor Mahia v Bandari – Nakuru

Kariobangi Sharks v Kakamega Homeboyz – Kasarani

Kisumu All Stars v AFC Leopards – Kisumu

Wazito v Posta Rangers – Machakos – 2 pm (live)

KCB v Western Stima – Machakos – 4:15 pm (live)

Nzoia Sugar v Zoo – Sudi

Sunday