Muluya impressed by rookie's debut

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya has expressed his satisfaction with the performance of youngster Boniface Mwangemi, who made his debut as the team played out a 2-2 draw with Sofapaka on Saturday in Machakos.

The defender had no league experience prior to the match and Muluya says he was impressed with his discipline and confidence.

“He had an assist to cap to his good debut and I must admit I was impressed with how he played despite being his first start in the top league. He is destined for greatness,” Muluya told Nation Sport.

Mwangemi is the immediate former Dagoretti High School football team captain. He cleared school last year and was on the radar of Sharks for a while.

They did not waste time and immediately snapped him up on a long term contract.

This was Sharks’ first signing in the current mid season transfer window and Muluya says he’s not keen on bringing established names into the team.