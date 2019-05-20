Muluya rues poor Sharks form in league

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya has bemoaned the team's poor form in the SportPesa Premier League this season.

But the youthful coach has been quick to assure supporters the team will come good in the remaining games especially during the historic friendly match versus English Premier League side Everton.

A 3-2 loss to KCB in Machakos on Saturday left Sharks with an embarrassing return of a single win in their last five league matches, and a paltry eight victories in 31 matches this season.

Worse, Sharks that finished third and sixth in the past two league seasons respectively are now ranked 11th on the log with three matches left this season.

"We have lacked consistency in terms of the people who are playing because you know it's a condensed league season. So each of the matches we played I cannot say I have fielded a formidable 11 because of injuries to some key players,” said Muluya, who was named the best coach in the Kenyan league in 2017.

The positive part of Sharks season was the triumph over Tanzania's Yanga and Mbao, plus Kenya's Bandari at the annual SportPesa Cup earlier this year.

The results earned the Kenyan team a historic opportunity to host Everton in Nairobi on July 7.

"Playing against Everton is not an exhibition match. To me, it's a chance to write history and a very good opportunity for the players we have in the team and a great one for the club and its history."

Muluya, who was born and brought up in the Korogocho slums in Nairobi, spoke to Nation Sport while distributing playing kits to youth teams in the Kits for Africa initiative in Dandora.