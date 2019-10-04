Musonye predicts bright future for Cecafa

By DAVID KWALIMWA

An emotional Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) secretary general Nicholas Musonye has hailed the talents on show at the ongoing Under-20 Challenge Cup in Uganda.

This regional tournament, the first of its kind, attracted eleven teams from the region and has been taking place in the Ugandan towns of Jinja and Gulu for the past two weeks.

It will climax on Saturday with an eagerly anticipated clash pitting Kenya against Tanzania.

"I am excited about future generations of football in our region. The talents on show here are so promising," explained Musonye.

"Our brothers from North and West Africa have been performing better than us because they nurture and showcase talents from a tender age. This year alone, we have organised U-15 and U-20 tournaments. Last year, we staged two U-17 tournaments and something for the ladies."

Musonye has also hailed Gulu residents for supporting this showpiece.

Impressive attendance numbers have been noted during matches at the refurbished Peace stadium in Gulu town, a venue that has otherwise been infamous for insecurity concerns.

"Gulu is now safe. We have brought football here and everything has gone on smoothly. We also did the same in Kordofan, in Sudan. My final dream is to take Cecafa to Somalia," the outgoing administrator said.