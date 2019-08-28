By TITUS MAERO

Kakamega Homeboyz head coach, Nicholas Muyoti, is optimistic his team will post its best performance yet when the 2019/2020 Kenyan Premier League season begins on Saturday.

Muyoti, who left Nzoia Sugar in January to join Kakamega Homeboyz technical bench, has said he has a squad that is capable of achieving the objectives set out in his contract with the club’s management.

“Last season, we had a target of finishing among the top five teams but we did not achieve that since I took over the team in the middle of the season. We hope to do better this season,” he told Nation Sport.

Last season, Kakamega Homeboyz finished seventh with 52 points in the 18-team Kenyan Premier League.

“When I took over the team, I immediately noticed that it required great transformation in terms of players, but that could not happen last season because the league was already underway,” Muyoti added.

To achieve that aim this season, Muyoti has said all the new players he singled out for recruitment by the club’s management this season have been recruited.

The coach said he prefers a blend of youth and experience because his experience as a coach in the KPL has shown that the league had become very competitive.

“The coach has recruited several forwards and midfielders to ensure the forwards are supplied with balls. I am going for goals. The team’s backline has no problem. I have capable players who will take care of this section,” he disclosed.

Forwards Ronald Omino and Kelvin Omondi have been recruited from SoNy Sugar FC and Zoo FC respectively. Both have signed two-year contracts.

Muyoti has said the departure of the club’s defender David Sakari, forwards Luke Namanda and Maxwell Ravel will not affect his game plan, pointing out that their places have already been occupied by new players in the team.

Sakari and Namanda left the club to join Kariobangi Sharks FC and Tusker FC respectively. Ravel is reported to have joined a club in Zambia.

Muyoti said he has solid attackers led by Allan Wanga.

“Wanga will combine well with Omino upfront in search for goals,” Muyoti, who has also coached Oserian FC and Thika United FC, said.

Commenting on the team’s opening match against AFC Leopards on Sunday in Kakamega, Muyoti said In’gwe should expect fireworks in the match.