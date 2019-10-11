Mwalala: Bring on Horoya

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Bandari tactician Bernard Mwalala says the dockers are eager to face Guinean giants Horoya AC after the two teams were paired in the Caf Confederation Cup playoff stage.

Bandari start away in Conakry on Sunday, October 27, with the return leg in Nairobi on Sunday November 3. En-route to the playoff stage, the Kenyans edged Tunisian side US Ben Guerdane 2-1 on aggregate while Horoya dropped down to the Confederation Cup from the Champions League after losing 5-3 on post-match penalties to Algerian side JS Kabylie.

Mwalala says his side draws inspiration from their performance so far in the continental stage.

“We are not really familiar with our opponents and how they play but at this stage you cannot avoid meeting big teams in African football. However, we are not afraid to face the big boys – we have done well so far and the exposure and experience the lads have gained I am sure if we do our homework well we will get into the group stage,” Mwalala told Nation Sport.

“We will try and research on Horoya and get a few videos to get an idea on how they play. We have about two weeks to prepare and fine tune everything before we travel for the first leg and I am confident we will give a good account of ourselves," he added.

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will on the other hand face Democratic Republic of Congo's DC Motema Pembe. Gor Mahia will host the first leg on Wednesday, October 30 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani with the second leg on Tuesday, November 5 in Kinshasa.

Gor Mahia, just like Bandari’s opponents Horoya, dropped to the playoff stage of the Confederation Cup after losing 6-1 on aggregate to USM Alger while DC Motema Pembe lost to Sudanese side Al Khartoum 3-1 on post-match penalties after 3-3 aggregate draw.

FIXTURES

First leg

Horoya v Bandari - Sunday, October 27 – Conakry

Gor Mahia v DC Motema Pembe - Wednesday, October 30 – Kasarani

Second leg

Bandari v Horoya - Sunday November 3 – Kasarani