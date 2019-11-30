Mwalala: Bandari will bounce back

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala is confident the team will bounce back from their rough patch.

They will end November winless having lost thrice and drawn once.

The team is currently 12th on the log with nine points having played nine matches, but coach Mwalala says all is not lost and they will soon be back where they belong.

“We have only lost four matches so far this season and even though we are going through a bad phase, I don’t think it should be a cause for concern – this will soon be over. Last season we lost 12 matches and still managed to finish second,” Mwalala told Nation Sport on Saturday.

“Even the champions of the league lose some matches and go through some difficult times. November has been such a month for us, but we are working hard to get back to our winning ways.

There’s nothing out of the ordinary that is happening in the team and people should stop speculating,” he added

The former Nzoia Sugar coach also admits Tanzanian giants Yanga SC have made contact over a possible switch, but he is eager to continue his project with the Dockers.

“One of the bosses approached me and I know I am one of the four coaches shortlisted, but at the moment, my focus is solely with Bandari. Nothing concrete has been discussed with Yanga and I don’t understand why it is making headlines,” he said in an exclusive interview with Nation Sport.

Bandari take on third-placed Tusker at Ruaraka on Sunday afternoon, but will be without five key players.

Captain Felly Mulumba is sick, while Meja Atariza, Fred Nkata, Abdallah Hassan and Yema Mwamba are all injured.