Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala has lauded the signing of youngster Mohammed Katana saying the Kenya U20 trialist will improve the team.

Katana joined the team from Portuguese second-tier side Leixoes SC on an 18-month-deal and Mwalala is already impressed with the lad’s ability.

“We lacked a creative spark in midfield – someone who can take on several players head on and unlock a game and Katana is just that. He has been impressive in training and we are looking forward to using him in the league," said Mwalala.

Katana travelled with dockers to Nairobi ahead of their Caf Confederation tie against Tunisian side US Ben Guerdane but he will not be part of the match day squad as he is not registered.

Popularly known as Agege, the youngster won a scholarship at the prestigious Aspire Football Academy based in Senegal in 2012 where he toured the world playing amongst some of the best football academies.

He unsuccessfully tried out with several clubs in Europe after graduating and is now eager to cement his place at Bandari.

