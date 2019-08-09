Mwalala urges Stars coaches to scout at grass roots

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Bandari tactician Bernard Mwalala has called on national team coaches to scout widely for players with an emphasis on the grass roots.

This comes in the wake of Kenya being bundled out of Chan 2020 qualifiers by Tanzania and exiting Afcon 2019 at the group stage.

“I can see clear progress in the way the national team is handled and that is commendable. However, I think the only missing link now is in scouting for fresh players. We seem to be obsessed with players who have made names for themselves.

“But I believe they are very good players at the grass roots level and the coaches need to move around scouting for fresh talent. There is need to have a system in place to identify good players all over the country, not just in the top leagues,” Mwalala said.

“Former national team coach Reinhardt Fabisch proved that this model can work and we need to go back to it. There’s no shortage of talent in Kenya – if the good players are identified early enough and nurtured then Kenya can become a football powerhouse in Africa,” he added.

Bandari winger Abdallah Hassan was initially part of the Harambee Stars Chan squad but did not feature in the two-legged tie against Tanzania.

Mwalala says the player, who was recently trying out with South African top-tier side Maritzburg United, has not been affected by the omission from the team.

“He deserved to be in the national team as he has been working very hard. Different coaches have different ways of using specific players and perhaps he did not fit in the coach’s plan for the game against Tanzania but he has played once for the national team and shown what he is capable of.

“I have seen tremendous progress in the players both physically and mentally and the omission from the squad that played against Tanzania has not affected him negatively, as a matter of fact it has made him stronger. His time is coming and he has to be patient and continue working hard,” Mwalala, a former Kenya international himself, said.