Mwatate FC to bolster squad for new season

National Super League (NSL) team Mwatate United FC will recruit new players to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season.

FKF declared Mwatate United winners of the National Division One league which was cancelled due to coronavirus disease.

The club chairman, James Okoyo said as they have qualified for the NSL after being declared by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) as the National Division One group 'A' champions, they have to strengthen their team for them to fight to win the league title and qualify for top country’s league in the 2021-2022 season.

“We’re aiming to become among the teams from the Coast to play in the Kenya Premier League (KPL) and we are discussing the matter with our sponsors Teita Estate Limited the possibility of signing few more players,” said Okoyo.

He said they will be taking part in the NSL with the main aim of winning the crown and qualify for KPL. “We’ll be trying our best to make football history of becoming the first team from Taita Taveta County to feature in the country's top league,” he said.

On whether they have already selected which players they intend to sign, Okoyo said they will leave everything to their head coach Benedict Wanjala who will select the players of his choice.

He thanked Teita Estate Limited managing director Philip Kriaz for making them reach where they are at the moment and they promised Coast football fans that they will try their best to win the NSL at their first attempt.

He also asked Taita Taveta county government to reconstruct the Wundanyi Stadium to the standard to host NSL matches so that when they play their home matches, many home fans attend and support the team.