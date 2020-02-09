By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Mwatate United continued their quest for promotion to National Super League with a 4-1 win over Vapor Sports Club in a thrilling National Division One League Zone 'A' match at Wundanyi grounds on Saturday.

Mwatate led 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Francis Ochola and John Musyoka. Ochola completed his hat-trick in the second half while Kevin Ouma netted Vapor’s consolation.

The victory saw Mwatate leapfrog MCF of Machakos to top spot by a point. They have 30 points while MCF have 29 points with a game in hand.

Mwatate coach Mark Otieno said he was happy with his team’s performance against a strong opponent.

“I salute my players for having played their hearts out to win this tough match. I hope we’ll continue to perform better in our remaining matches because we’re aiming for promotion to the Super League,” said Otieno.

Vapor coach Joab Baraza said poor finishing cost them. “If our strikers utilised their scoring chances in the first half, the game would have ended in our favour or even a draw,” said Baraza.

Mwatate took the lead in the 14th minute when Ochola capitalised on an error from Vapor defence to beat onrushing goalkeeper Emmanuel Mwachuze. They went further ahead in the 29th minute when John Musyoka dribbled past two defenders to fire a low shot past Mwachuze.

In the second half, Vapor wilted due to hot humid conditions and Mwatate’s star of the match Ochola scored a brace in the 48th and 68th minutes before the visitors got their consolation at the death through Ouma's unstoppable shot.

Elsewhere at Ukunda Showground, another coastal side in the same league, SS Assad, rose to 10th place following a 1-1 draw against Kangemi All Stars on Saturday.