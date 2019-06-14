NMG and StarTimes launch partnership

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

By ELIAS MAKORI

A well-organised St Mary’s School came from a goal down to edge out Nation FC 2-1 in the fifth minute of stoppage time on Friday in a friendly match that marked the unveiling of StarTimes as the official shirt sponsors of the Nation Media Group football wing at the school’s grounds.

Leonard Amboso gave Nation a 31th minute lead before Ajang Kuir levelled matters five minutes before half time capitalising on a rebound off Nation FC’s veteran custodian Fidel Maithya.

With five added minutes and Nation FC backpedalling, Trevor Muigai scored the winner for the hosts with a hard shot that ricocheted off the underside of the crossbar and went in much to the chagrin of the Nation Media Group party that was led by chief executive officer Stephen Gitagama and the head of corporate and regulatory affairs, Clifford Machoka.

‘PLAYED A VERY GOOD TEAM'

“Since the year started, today we have played a very good team, and their defence is great. The reaction of the team falling behind was good compared to teams we played recently,” said St Mary’s coach, Erick Khisa, conceded.

StarTimes, represented by acting chief executive officer Hansong Wang, who was accompanied by, among others, the company’s regional marketing director Aldrine Nsubuga and public relations manager Alex Mwaura, presented Gitagama with a cheque of Sh1.6 million that will go towards Nation FC and the Nation Classic Golf Series.

He expressed excitement at the partnership between StarTimes and Nation FC that will see the football team wear the StarTimes logo on their match and training jerseys.