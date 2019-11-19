NMG seeks to forge partnership with Ulinzi Stars

By ELIAS MAKORI

More by this Author

NMG chief executive officer Stephen Gitagama expressed his pleasure at the good run by Ulinzi Stars FC, the forces’ team in the Kenyan Premier League, and promised to boost their camp should they bag a top three finish.

Gitagama spoke when he led a delegation from NMG in paying a courtesy call on Ulinzi Stars at the Kabete Barracks in Nairobi on Monday.

The visit was a follow-up of Saturday’s friendly match between Ulinzi Stars and Nation FC which the soldiers won 3-1 at St Mary’s School, Nairobi.

“As NMG, we will continue highlighting your successes and we look forward to playing more friendly matches and engaging more in future,” Gitagama said. “You have the discipline and all the tools needed to fight for the league title, so work harder and improve on last season’s finish. Right now the team is fifth on the table but we need a top three finish. More good things will come from us with a good performance.”

Ulinzi Stars chairman, Lt. Col. Erick Oloo, who hosted the NMG delegation together with Lt. Col. Charles Mugo, the 30 SF Commander, thanked NMG for the gesture and pledged to sustain the military side while also giving an opportunity to talented and deserving civilians to play for Ulinzi Stars.

“We are keen on adding to the four league titles we have, and this set of players and coaches are capable enough. We are up to the challenge,” the Ulinzi Stars chairman said.

Advertisement

Ulinzi Stars, fresh from their 1-0 win over Shield champions Bandari FC, face Kariobangi Sharks in their next league match in Machakos on Thursday.

The team’s captain, goalkeeper James Saruni, thanked the NMG delegation for the “inspirational” courtesy call.