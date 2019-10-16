City Stars hit Nairobi Stima to keep lead

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

By BENSON AYIENDA

Nairobi City Stars beat Nairobi Stima 2-1 at Karuturi grounds “Old Trafford” in Naivasha to keep their unbeaten record intact, as the National Super League marked its ninth round on Wednesday.

Struggling former glamour club Shabana inflicted Vihiga United’s first league defeat in a five-goal thriller at Gusii stadium.

City Star’s victory saw the league leaders’ inexorably inch closer to their much desired return to the top flight Kenyan Premier League.

City have been out of top flight football since their relegation in 2016.

They Kawangware-based side have now opened an eight point gap with 25 points from nine matches.

Former Gor Mahia international fullback Wesley Onguso and Davies Agesa were the marksmen for City while Victor Omune responded for Stima who had a strong squad including former international stalwart Joseph Shikokoti manning the defence.

At Gusii Stadium, with assistant coach Vincent Nyaberi in charge at the dugout, won 3-2 much to the delight of the home fans.

The visitors opened the scoring in the seventh minute through Junior Adeyefa who got on the end of a delightful pass from Alex Waiswa.

Three minutes into the second half Coulibaly Mohamed equalised for Shabana a goal that triggered loud cheers from the restless stand.

Vihiga United were forced to play with 10 men after attacking midfielder Victor Ademba was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle on Shabana’s striker Fredrick Mutinda.

Victor Matete scored the second goal for Shabana in the 65th minute before Joel Djolo netted the third in the 71st minute.

Hillary Otieno pulled a goal back for Vihiga to set up the stage for a tense finish.

Speaking after the match, Shabana acting coach Nyaberi attributed the victory to his players who he said had embraced team work.

“I thank God for the victory because before the match we had whispered a word of prayer and we believed that it was going to be answered,” said Nyaberi.

He added: “In the first half I was using only one striker but I decide to field two strikers in second half and things worked for the team,” he said.

Said his Vihiga counterpart Sammy Okoth: ““We played against a good team that has a lot fans and at one point they played better than us. In football anything can happen and you have to accept the results.”

Relegation-threatened Northern Wanderers put up a spirited fight before losing 3-2 to St Joseph’s Youth at Afraha Stadium.

Salim Akatha, Teddy Omondi and Victor Ngume scored for the hosts, while Farah Khadai was on target twice for Wanderers.

Kenya Police, who are also in the relegation zone recovered to edge Modern Coast 2-0 at Karuturi Grounds in Naivasha to jump to 17th.