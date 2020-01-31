City Stars face Bidco in top-of-the-table clash

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Leaders Nairobi City Stars host Bidco United in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday at Camp Toyoyo as the National Super League (NSL) enters round 22 with nine matches on the cards this weekend.

Following their 1-0 win over Vihiga United in Kakamega in their last league outing, the Kawangware-based side lead the standings with 52 points from 21 games, while Bidco are seven points adrift in second place.

Under the tutelage of Sanjin Alagic, the hosts will rely on former Kenyan international midfielder Peter Opiyo as they focus on returning to the Kenyan Premier League after five years in the cold.

“We are not taking any chances, that is why we are seriously preparing to face our main title challengers on Sunday,” Alagic, who was has been busy strengthening his squad during the transfer market said after Friday's training session.

In Kericho, Bomet AP - who lost 3-0 to Nairobi Stima last weekend - will be at Green Stadium on Saturday to entertain Fortune Sacco. Administration Police (AP) face Kibera Black Stars at Camp Toyoyo in the second game preceded by an earlier fixture pitting Ushuru against Nairobi Stima.

Stima are third with 39 points with Ushuru following closely, at position four with 36 points.

Fallen giants Shabana, who are 11th on the log, visit St Joseph’s Youth at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, while Kenya Police host Mount Kenya United at Karuturi Ground in Naivasha from 1pm.

FIXTURES

Saturday: Ushuru v Nairobi Stima (Camp Toyoyo, 1pm), Administration Police v Kibera Black Stars (Camp Toyoyo, 3pm), APS Bomet v Fortune Sacco (Kericho, Green Stadium, 3pm), St. Joseph’s Youth v Shabana (Afraha Stadium, 3pm), Kenya Police v Mt. Kenya United (Karuturi Sports Ground, 1pm)